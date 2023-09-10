Anand Deverakonda looks ultra-stylish in ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’ first look

Anand Deverakonda’s recent flick “Baby” was a mammoth blockbuster at the ticket windows. All eyes are on Anand’s next project, which is “Gam Gam Ganesha,” directed by debutant Uday Shetty. The makers kickstarted the promotions today. The first-look poster of Anand Deverakonda has been launched, which piques the curiosity instantly. Anand is seen holding rifles in both hands, sporting a smile on his face. The poster indicates that the film is a crime comedy-drama. It further hints that the movie will have solid action scenes as well.

The film’s release date is yet to be revealed. Kedar Selagamsetty and Vamsi Karumanchi are producing the movie under the banner of Hylife Entertainment. Chaitan Bharadwaj is composing the tunes.