Anasuya Bharadwaj joins 'Pushpa' sets

Tollywood Stylish Star Allu Arjun is all set to come up with his much-awaited upcoming film titled Pushpa. The movie will be released in two parts and the makers are yet to unveil the release date of the first part.

Rashmika Mandanna is romancing Allu Arjun in this movie which will run with red sandalwood smuggling backdrop. The movie recently became the most anticipated Indian film of the year on IMDB. The shooting which got halted because of the pandemic finally got back to the sets.

The makers have recently resumed the shooting in Hyderabad. We already knew that Anasuya Bharadwaj is playing a crucial role in this film. According to the buzz, Anasuya also joined the shooting sets along with the core cast. The makers will now wrap up the shooting of Anasuya's portion soon.

Ace director Sukumar is helming this project which is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad is composing tunes for this high-budget action entertainer.