Anasuya not on board for 'Pushpa'

Anasuya Bharadwaj is known as one of the most popular anchors in Telugu film industry. The anchor turned actress has now given a much needed clarity about her role in 'Pushpa'.

Rumors are coming out that, Anasuya is going to play a crucial role in 'Pushpa' starring Allu Arjun under the direction of Sukumar. But, the actress who has already did Rangamattha role in Rangasthalam movie is not going to be a part of the film. The fans are eagerly waiting to see her role in Sukumar's upcoming film. "Until now, I was not approached for this film," said Anasuya. As the release date is approaching, the shooting of the movie is currently going on in Tamil Nadu. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in this film and rumors are coming out that the movie is going to run with the backdrop of Red Sanders smuggling.

On the other hand, Anusuya also has some interesting projects in her pipeline including Khiladi.