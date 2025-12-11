Lionel Messi Set for Three-Day “GOAT Tour of India 2025”: Full Schedule, Cities, Events & Ticket Details

Football fans across India are gearing up for a historic moment as global icon Lionel Messi is set to visit the country for a special three-day “GOAT Tour of India 2025.” This marks Messi’s first visit to India since 2011, making the announcement an emotional and electrifying moment for millions of supporters.





Tour Dates & Duration

Messi will be in India from Saturday, December 13 to Monday, December 15, 2025, with a power-packed itinerary spread across four major cities.





Cities Covered in the Tour

The GOAT Tour will take Messi across India’s cultural and sporting hotspots:

Kolkata

Hyderabad

Mumbai

New Delhi

Each city will host exclusive events, celebrations, and interactive sessions featuring the football legend.





High-Profile Meetings & Celebrity Appearances

Messi’s India tour will also see participation from influential personalities:

He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed his attendance at the Kolkata event on December 13, making the opening leg of the tour even more star-studded.





This time round not planning my Knight in Kolkata…. and hoping the day Ride is completely ‘Messi’.

See you guys on the 13th at the Salt Lake Stadium. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 11, 2025





Several celebrities from cricket, entertainment, and music are expected to join various fan events throughout the tour.





Day-by-Day Events & Key Highlights

December 13 – Kolkata

Morning: Arrival & meet-and-greet with fans and dignitaries.

Midday: Special event featuring Messi and Shah Rukh Khan, including interactions and celebratory activities.

Afternoon: Departure to Hyderabad.

December 13 – Hyderabad

Evening: A grand football-themed show accompanied by a musical concert, followed by an on-stage appearance by Messi.

December 14 – Mumbai

Messi will participate in the Padel Cup and a celebrity football match, bringing together top names from Indian sports and Bollywood.

December 15 – New Delhi

A formal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Followed by a felicitation ceremony at Arun Jaitley Stadium, marking the official closing of the GOAT Tour.



Live Streaming for Fans at Home

For those who cannot attend in person, SonyLiv (app and website) will stream key events from the GOAT Tour live, ensuring fans across India and beyond can be part of the experience.

Why It’s Called the “GOAT Tour”

Messi’s visit is more than a promotional tour — it is a celebration of the Greatest of All Time and his special bond with Indian fans. After a 14-year gap since his last visit in 2011, the GOAT Tour is being hailed as a once-in-a-generation moment in Indian sporting culture.

A Look Back

Messi’s last visit to India came in 2011, when Argentina played a friendly match in Kolkata. Fourteen years later, he returns to the same country — now as an undisputed global icon — to celebrate his legacy with fans who have followed his journey for decades.