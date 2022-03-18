Anasuya will surprise audience in new film: Director Jayashankarr

It is a known fact that Anasuya Bhardwaj is starring in an untitled film under the direction of V Jayashankarr of 'Paper Boy' fame. The team wrapped up 80 per cent of the shooting for the forthcoming film, which is being bankrolled by RV Reddy and Sheshu Maramreddy under the banner of ARVY Cinemas.

Speaking on the occasion, director Jayashankarr said that the film is being made wonderfully with the encouragement of the producers. Anup Rubens' music will be the major highlight of the film. Jayashankarr also said that along with the title, the release date will also be revealed soon. He added that Anasuya will surprise audience in her character.

Producer Sheshu Maramreddy said, "Director Jayashankarr made this film very wonderfully. 80 percent of the shooting was done, and the rest would be completed by April. Jayashankarr has done a wonderful job with the scenes between Srinivas Reddy and Chammak Chandra, and their combination scenes will surely make people laugh in theatres. We are planning to make another film with him."

The supporting cast of the film also includes actors Sai Kumar, Viva Harsha, Aksha Pardasany, Srinivas Reddy and Chammak Chandra and others.