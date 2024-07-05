Anchor Rohini's Alleged Rave Party Video Goes Viral

The Telugu film industry has recently been rocked by yet another scandal, reminiscent of past controversies that have made headlines. The latest uproar revolves around a rave party affair involving well-known anchor and actress Rohini, stirring significant commotion in Tollywood.

Not long ago, actress Hema's involvement in a rave party held on the outskirts of Bangalore led to her arrest and subsequent imprisonment for several years. This incident had already set a precedent for scandal within the industry, making any similar news a hot topic for discussion and speculation.

Now, anchor Rohini, known for her work in popular comedy programs such as Jabardasth and her burgeoning film career, has been caught up in a similar controversy. A video purportedly showing Rohini at a rave party has gone viral on social media, drawing intense scrutiny and widespread attention.

Despite the video's sensational nature, there are indications that it may not be what it seems. Observers have noted a non-original channel symbol on the microphone of the media representatives in the video, suggesting that it might be a staged promotional video rather than footage of an actual rave party.

Speculation is rife that the video could be a marketing tactic for an upcoming movie, possibly ‘Birthday Boy.’ In the video, Rohini is heard vehemently denying any wrongdoing, claiming she attended what she believed was a birthday party. Her emotional response, stating she did not partake in any tests and questioning how she could test positive, adds to the intrigue surrounding the footage.

Rohini's career has been on an upward trajectory, with significant roles in both television and film. Directors and producers have increasingly cast her in comedy roles, capitalising on her talent and popularity. The current controversy, whether real or manufactured, could have a lasting impact on her professional life.