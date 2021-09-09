Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Anee Master, Lahari set fire in the house

Bigg Boss Telugu 5: The contestants finally spent their second day in the Bigg Boss house and continuing their journey. The day started with Bigg Boss announcing the first challenge for captaincy. A new concept called the Power Room was introduced for the first time in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The challenge involved all the contestants to participate in an intense competition which rewards the first contestant to put his hand on a palm scanner.



Vishwa was the first contender for captaincy as he won the first round of the challenge. After winning the challenge, he was given a task to choose two contestants from the house who will have to pack their belongings including the garments they are wearing at the time and keep them in the store room. Vishwa selected Anchor Ravi and Priya following which Vishwa had a breakdown and confessed his admiration for Anchor Ravi.

The second thunder came soon enough and Maanas had his hand in the palm scanner. He was called into the Power Room by Bigg Boss and was asked to select another candidate, who has to sleep after every contestantin the house sleeps. Maanas selected RJ Kaajal for this challenge.

Arguments broke out soon enough between all the contestants by the end of second day in the Bigg Boss house.Lobo and Siri Hanumanthu had an argument which turned out to be a prank on housemates. Later, RJ Kajal had an argument with Lahari about her talking style. Other housemates sorted out the issue. Later, in the night, Anee Master had an argument with Jessie for a chair. Jessie, who showed his attitude in the beginning of the scenario, later said sorry in a rude way which was not accepted by Anee master.