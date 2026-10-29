Anil Ravipudi And Venkatesh’s ‘January 12 Vidudala’ Latest Update

It is well known that Tollywood’s ace filmmaker Anil Ravipudi teamed up with Venkatesh and Kalyan Ram for ‘January 12 Vidudala’ movie. As this film is scheduled to hit the theatres during the upcoming Pongal season, the shooting of this movie is going at a brisk pace.

Earlier the team wrapped up 12-day long Ooty schedule and filmed 2 songs and some crucial sequences. And going with the latest update, the whole team is ready to fly to Kajikistan for their new schedule in the first week of November. As Venkatesh’s Adarsha Kutumbam is scheduled to hit the big screens tomorrow, he might join the team once he wraps up the post-release promotional events of the movie. According to the sources, a few major action sequences will be shot in this schedule. As the release date is nearing, the makers are also in thoughts to wrap up the shoot by the end of November to have enough time for promotions and post-productions works. Although Anil kick-started the shoot of this movie in the second half of 2026, he is going at a fast pace and on the right track.

Being a Rayalseema backdrop family entertainer, it will showcase Venkatesh and Kalyan Ram as brother-in-law’s. This most-awaited movie is being bankrolled by Sahoo Garapati under the Shine Screens banner and has GV Prakash Kumar as the music director. Anil Ravipudi is all known for his amazing promotions and he is also creating buzz on social media with this movie too. Be it the title announcement, music director intro video or the shooting updates, all of them bagged millions of views and are still trending on Insta and Twitter platforms.

January 12 Vidudala movie has Keerthy Suresh and Kriti Shetty as the lead actresses while it is being produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner.