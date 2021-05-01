Anil Ravipudi plans a sequel for 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'

Superstar Mahesh Babu is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' under the direction of Parasuram also has a bunch of interesting projects in his pipeline.

Mahesh is soon going to join hands with director SS Rajamouli for his next. Mahesh Babu wants to wrap up 2 to 3 projects before he allots bulk dates for Rajamouli. On this note, Mahesh Babu has already given his nod to work with the wizard of the words Trivikram Srinivas and the shooting will start rolling as soon as he wraps up 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' movie.

According to the buzz, Mahesh Babu is also going to come up with the sequel of his recent super hit film, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' under the direction of Anil Ravipudi. We already knew that Anil Ravipudi is currently busy working on the sequel of his 'F2' movie titled 'F3'. He also has an idea to come up with the sequel to his 'Raja the Great' movie and even approached Ravi Teja regarding the same.

Now, it seems like Anil Ravipudi wants to come up with the sequel to 'Sarikeru Neekevvaru' movie as well. However, Mahesh Babu is yet to give his nod for this project. Featuring Rashmika as the female lead, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' became one of the biggest hits last year.