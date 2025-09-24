Anil Ravipudi reveals the first look of ‘Bhootham Praytham’

Horror-comedy continues to captivate audiences with its unique blend of thrills and laughs, and the upcoming film Bhootham Praytham is all set to deliver both in equal measure. The movie features Yadamma Raju, Gully Boy Bhaskar, Bigg Boss Emmanuel, Balveer Singh, Gaddam Naveen, Pavan Shetty, Raajesh Dhruva, and Radhika Achuth Rao in key roles. Written and directed by Raajesh Dhruva and produced by B. Venkateshwara Rao under Srujana Productions, the film is shaping up as a promising entertainer.

Blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi recently unveiled the first look poster and motion video, praising the cast and crew: “I’m happy to launch the first look of Bhootham Praytham. These youngsters, including Yadamma and Bhaskar, have come together to make this film, and I extend my best wishes to the entire team.”

The poster captures the lead actors’ expressions of fear, sparking curiosity, while the motion video sets the tone with a spooky birthday setup, eerie visuals of a voodoo doll, and a ghostly hand creeping toward the characters. The mood then shifts to humor as five men display exaggerated, shocked expressions, hinting at hilarious supernatural encounters.

The tagline, “GET READY TO DIE… LAUGHING!”, perfectly captures the horror-comedy vibe. Co-written by Shamsheer, with cinematography by Yogesh Gowda, music by Girish Hothur, and editing by Ujwal Chandra, Bhootham Praytham is slated for a theatrical release in 2025.