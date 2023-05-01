Anil Sunkara Drops A Small Note And Takes The Entire Blame For Akhil’s Agent Movie Failure

It is all known that Tollywood’s young actor Akhil Akkineni’s Agent movie hit the theatres last Friday. But it failed to impress the audience turning into another failure in Akhil’s career. As the movie turned into a disaster, many are blaming Akhil and there are many rumours doing rounds on social media too. Off late, the producer of this action thriller Anil Sunkara shared a small note and took to the entire blame for the movie’s failure and apologised the audience…

His tweet reads, “We have to take the entire blame for #Agent. Though we know its an uphill task, we thought of conquering but failed to do so as we did a blunder starting the project without a bound script & innumerable issues including covid followed. We don't want to give any excuses but learn from this costly mistake and see how we can turnaround to make sure, we will never repeat the mistakes. Our sincere apologies to all those who put trust on us. We will make it up for the losses with dedicated planning & hardwork in our future projects.”



Agent movie is directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. It has South Indian ace actor Mammootty in the prominent role while Sakshi Vaidya is the lead actress of this action thriller. It was released on 28th April having an ensemble cast of Dino Morea, Vikramjeet Virk, Denzil Smith, Sampath Raj, Murali Sharma, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Posani Krishna Murali, Anish Kuruvilla and Urvashi Rautela in a special appearance in the song.