Anish Kuruvilla rubbishes the rumors about 'Pushpa'

Tollywood Stylish Star Allu Arjun is all set to come up with a pan-Indian action entertainer 'Pushpa' which is gearing up to get released in two parts. Happening beauty Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in this movie.

Mollywood star Fahadh Faasil is marking his Tollywood debut by playing a crucial role in this film. According to the latest buzz, actor-director Anish Kuruvilla is also playing a key role in the film. The news went viral on the internet but the actor has recently responded about the same on his official Twitter platform. "Some news is too good to believe:) Unfortunately, this news isn't true. I was never a part of Pushpa. Do hope to one day, work with Sukumargaru and Allu Arjungaru. My best wishes to, Team Pushpa," wrote Anish Kuruvilla claiming that there is no truth in those rumors.

The movie is going to mark the third collaboration of Allu Arjun and Sukumar after Arya and Arya 2. The makers are yet to announce the official release date of the movie.