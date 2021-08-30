Annabelle Sethupathi Trailer: A Complete Laughter Ride Showcasing Vijay And Taapsee As King And Queen!

One of the most awaited movies of the season post lockdown is 'Annabelle Sethupathi'. Having Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles, this belongs to a horror-comedy genre. As the release date is nearing, the makers of this movie have dropped the hilarious trailer of this thriller and treated the audience on the occasion of Janmashtami.



Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee shared the trailer links on their Twitter and were all happy to introduce themselves as Raja Veera Sethupathi and Annabelle… Take a look!

Along with the trailer posters, Vijay also shared the trailer links of this movie which is being made in total 5 languages namely, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Here is the Telugu trailer of Annabelle Sethupathi… Take a look!

The trailer opens up showcasing a beautiful palace that was built by Raja Veera Sethupathi (Vijay Sethupathi) in 1948 for his lady Annabelle (Taapsee Pannu). After showing a glimpse of Jagapathi trying to capture the palace, the plot shifts to the present era where a group of movie unit step inside the palace for their shooting. This includes the star cast of Rajendra Prasad, Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Vannella Kishore, Chetan, Devadarshini, Subbu Panchu, Madhumitha, Raja Sundaram, Suresh Menon, George Maryan, Raj Kumar, Sunil and Surekha. They all try to escape from the palace after knowing about Taapsee who is essaying the role of a ghost. So, the glimpses of the laughter riot made us go ROFL and also raised the expectations on the movie.

Well, the trailers of Annabelle Sethupathi were unveiled by ace actors Suriya in Tamil, Mohanlal in Malayalam and Venkatesh Daggubati in Telugu respectively. They also sent best wishes to the whole team releasing the trailer on their Twitter pages.

Speaking about the crew of Annabelle Sethupathi, it is directed by Deepak Sundarajan and will be aired on Disney Plus Hotstar OTT platform. The release date of this most awaited movie is 17th September, 2021.