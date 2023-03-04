Anni Manchi Sakunamule Teaser: Santosh And Malavika Promise A Complete Family Entertainer

First, let's wish the versatile director Nandini Reddy a very 'Happy Birthday'… This young filmmaker is celebrating her 43rd birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, the makers of her next movie Anni Manchi Sakunamule launched the teaser and showcased a glimpse of a beautiful family drama. Right from Ala Modalaindi to Pitta Kathalu, her every movie was awesome and holds a unique script. Even Anni Manchi Sakunamule is a complete family drama having newbie Santosh Shoban and Malavika Mohan in the lead roles. The movie also has an ensemble cast of yesteryear actresses Gautami and Shavukaru Janaki along with Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh and Vennala Kishore! South India's ace actor Dulquer Salman launched the teaser on this special occasion and sent his best wishes to the whole team…



Along with sharing the teaser, the makers also wrote, "ఈసారి వేసవికి చల్లని చిరుగాలి #TheWorldOfAMS Teaser: https://youtu.be/X203KcXcKs0 #AnniManchiSakunamule In Theatres From May 18".

Going with the teaser, both the families of Santosh and Malavika stay close and enjoy a close bond with each other. Even the lead actors are loved by their families. But suddenly Rajendra Prasad's car accident brings the twist. Gautami's timely comedy withy Vennala Kishore ends the teaser and promises and complete family drama for this summer.

Anni Manchi Sakunamule movie is directed by Nandini Reddy and is produced by Swapna and Priyanka Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. Mickey J Meyer is scoring tunes for this family entertainer.

The makers also wished Nandini Reddy with a special post earlier today…

Director Gopi Mohan also wished Nandini Reddy on this special occasion…

Many many happy returns of the day to a very talented & creative director #NandiniReddy garu @nandureddy4u 💐🎂 Have a wonderful life.I wish you good success in films.👍👍All the best to #AnneeManchiSakunamule movie.#HBDNandiniReddy 💐🎉 pic.twitter.com/RG4bpNlPvm — Gopi Mohan (@Gopimohan) March 4, 2023

Anni Manchi Sakunamule movie will hit theatres on 18th May, 2023!