Another heroine name strikes 'Maha Samudram'

Tollywood: Maha Samudram is the title of the new Telugu film that is creating a lot of interest among the audiences. RX100 fame Ajay Bhupathi is the director of the film. Initially, Rakul preet was considered as the heroine for the film. Later, she walked out of the film.

Later, Samantha's name also did rounds for the movie. Then, when the project is about to take off, she also quit the project and Aditi Rao Hydari came into talks. Aditi even spoke about the rumours around Samantha's walk away. But now, we hear Raashi Khanna is also a part of the film.

A lot of heroes and heroines were considered for the film but as of now, there is no clarity on who will be there till the project begins. Siddharth walked out of the film and the makers are looking for another hero in the film. Sharwanand is also a part of the film.



