Another hurdle for Pawan Kalyan's film

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is working simultaneously on the shoots of two movies. One of them is Vakeel Saab, the official remake of Pink and the other one is under the direction of Krish Jagarlamudi. Initially, Krish thought to finish Krish's film first since it requires a lot of time for the post-production but things did not work as per the plan. With the lockdown coming into existence, both the films halted.

Now, Pawan Kalyan is in plans to finish Vakeel Saab first and then join back the sets of the new movie with Krish. Pawan made it clear that he would not be available for Krish immediately after the lockdown as he wants the things to get settled down in Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan is active in addressing the issues of people during this lockdown period and hence he wants to take up the second film only after everything is sorted. Until then, Pawan will work on Vakeel Saab.