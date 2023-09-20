  • Menu
ANR’s Panchaloha statue gets inaugurated in a grand way

The statue of Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), a great actor and a main pillar of the Telugu film industry, was unveiled

The statue of Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), a great actor and a main pillar of the Telugu film industry, was unveiled. The iconic actor’s family put up the statue in honour of his 100th birthday at the Annapurna Studios he founded in the 1970s.

The Panchaloha statue was unveiled by India’s former vice president, Venkaiah Naidu. He praised ANR as both a great actor and a wonderful human being. Children and grandchildren of ANR greeted the guests, including sons Venkat and Nagarjuna Akkineni and grandsons and daughters Supriya, Sumanth, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil, and Sushanth.

Well-wishers and friends of the Akkineni family Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Nani, Brahmanandam, Anupam Kher, Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Mohan Babu, Jagapathi Babu, Manchu Vishnu, and others attended the event.


X