Answer to ‘What is Project K?’ to be revealed this evening

The makers of “Project K” stunned movie buffs by announcing the presence of Universal Hero Kamal Haasan in the movie. It was already revealed that “Project K” will be the first ever Indian film to debut at Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). Now the makers took to social profiles and wrote, “What is Project K…The world wants to know! First drop today at 7:10 IST.”

We must wait a few more hours to know what the makers have in store for us. Legendary Amitabh Bachchan is essaying an important role. Star actress Deepika Padukone is the female lead, while sizzling diva Disha Patani plays another crucial role. Aswini Dutt is bankrolling this sci-fi action thriller under Vyjayanthi Movies banner.