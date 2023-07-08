Live
- BJP criticizes AAP for employment and government exchequer payments
- YS Jagan pays tribute to YS Rajasekhar Reddy on birth anniversary
- Leaked: Apple iPhone 15 Pro to come in Dazzling Dark Blue Colour
- BJP is trying to defame Manish Sisodia and AAP
- World Rum Day 2023: Step Up Your Cocktail Game This World Rum Day With 5 Versatile Tropical Rum Sips!
- Answer to ‘What is Project K?’ to be revealed this evening
- Board games can help boost maths ability in young children: Study
- Supporting children with eye cancer
- Naga Shaurya gets annoyed by the questions; walks out of success meet
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max to get Costlier: Find Details
Highlights
The makers of “Project K” stunned movie buffs by announcing the presence of Universal Hero Kamal Haasan in the movie. It was already revealed that...
The makers of “Project K” stunned movie buffs by announcing the presence of Universal Hero Kamal Haasan in the movie. It was already revealed that “Project K” will be the first ever Indian film to debut at Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). Now the makers took to social profiles and wrote, “What is Project K…The world wants to know! First drop today at 7:10 IST.”
We must wait a few more hours to know what the makers have in store for us. Legendary Amitabh Bachchan is essaying an important role. Star actress Deepika Padukone is the female lead, while sizzling diva Disha Patani plays another crucial role. Aswini Dutt is bankrolling this sci-fi action thriller under Vyjayanthi Movies banner.
