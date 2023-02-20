Anushka Shetty's picture on Maha Shivaratri becomes viral!

Anushka Shetty shared a picture of herself praying to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. The photo, in which the 'Baahubali' actress appears lost in prayer, has become viral on the internet.





Anushka Shetty is known to maintain a low profile on social media and rarely gives mainstream media interviews. One of her recent posts was on Valentine's Day, where the 'Bhaagamathie' actress shared her thoughts on love.





According to a report, in a recent interview, Anushka revealed that she suffers from a rare and unusual disorder where she can't stop laughing once she starts. She mentioned that it has caused disruptions in her work while filming comedy scenes as she tends to laugh uncontrollably for 15 to 20 minutes.



Anushka's upcoming theatrical release features Naveen Polishetty as the lead actor. Produced by UV Creations and directed by P Mahesh, the film is highly anticipated by her fans.















