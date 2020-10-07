Anushka Shetty's Reply To Fan Who Called Nishabdham Illogical

It is very rare to find stars who take both appreciation and criticism about their movies in their stride. Generally, it is common for actors to get elated when they receive positive comments and react differently when they receive adverse comments.

But Tollywood actress Anushka Shetty deserves admiration in this regardnqs she stands apart from the rest. We know that the actress has done some pathbreaking movies and delivered award-winning performances too. Anushka was chatting on social media as part of the Hashtag #Ask Anushka. She received a comment on her movie "Nishabdam". A person who had seen that movie had stated that he didn't like the movie for it lacked logic.

Anushka who received this comment with all humility replied stating "Thanks, I will keep your views in mind."

The movie Nishabdam starring Madhavan and Anushka was released last week and has received mixed reviews. Anushka's reply to the negative comments has gone viral and has earned the appreciation of many Netizens who have stated that a star should receive both negative and positive comments with equal ease.

Between there is a buzz going on in film circles that Anushka is dating an actor. But the well-known actor has rubbished these rumours saying such rumours are false and very painful too.