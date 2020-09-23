Anushka's Nishabdham dialogue promo released by Amazon Prime Video

After releasing the gripping trailer of the R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty-starrer Nishabdham, Amazon Prime Video today released an intriguing dialogue promo from the upcoming Telugu suspense thriller. The promo shows us that the investigation officer - played by Anjali, is convinced that there are multiple missing links in the tragic incident that took place at a haunted villa. Raising some questions around the investigation, Anjali resolves to solve the case and unravel the mystery.

Prime members in India and in over 200 countries and territories can stream the Telugu thriller Nishabdham (titled Silence in Tamil and Malayalam) starting October 2 on Amazon Prime Video. Nishabdham is Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and stars Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan and Anjali in the lead roles. The film marks American actor Michael Madsen making his Indian film debut and also stars Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles.

Watch the promo here: Nishabdham (Telugu)





Titled Silence in Tamil and Malayalam, the promo intensifies the intrigue as the investigating officers try to solve the murder mystery

