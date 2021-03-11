Ardha Shathabdham gets release date

Ensuring of a March that's maha entertaining, aha, the 100% Telugu OTT platform, today unveiled the announcement poster of the much-anticipated drama Ardha Shathabdham, to announce its World Premiere on March 26.

The intense drama underlines the fight for love over caste, creed and religion while weaving in sub themes of violence and its repercussions. Set in 2003, the revolutionary tale stars actors Karthik Ratnam, @Naveenc212, Sai Kumar, Krishna Priya, Suhas, Pavitra Lokesh, Ajay and others.

Directed by Ravindra Pulle and produced by Chitti Kiran under the Rishitha Sree Creations banner, the movie has gained a lot of popularity for its very intriguing and conspiring glimpses in the teaser apart from the fact that it brushes the controversial themes of politics and caste-based violence.