Ashok Galla gives financial assistance to digital creator suffering from critical health issue

The Telugu Digital Media Federation (TeluguDMF) recently marked its founding day with a grand event filled with fervor and enthusiasm. Beyond commemorating its inception, the occasion served as the starting point for its mission to support its members and the community at large.

In a heartwarming gesture, actor Ashok Galla celebrated his birthday on April 5th, by contributing significantly to a noble cause. He donated ₹2 Lakhs towards supporting the health expenses of a digital creator suffering from a severe lung-related disease. This act of kindness not only exemplifies Galla's generosity but also highlights the spirit of compassion within the Memers' community, which has recently joined TeluguDMF.

To add to the festivities, TeluguDMF organized a special gathering on the eve of Ashok Galla's birthday. The event not only celebrated his personal milestone but also served as a platform to announce his third film project. The film, produced by Sithara Entertainments and directed by newcomer Udbhav Raghunandan, was met with enthusiastic applause from attendees. The teaser-poster of the film, featuring a liberty statue extending birthday wishes to Ashok Galla, added to the joyous atmosphere of the occasion.

Through such initiatives and events, TeluguDMF continues to strengthen its bond with its members and the wider community. The federation embodies the values of unity, compassion, and support as it embarks on its journey. With an unwavering commitment to serving and uplifting its members, TeluguDMF promises a brighter future for all involved.