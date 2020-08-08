'Awe' director to come up with 'Zombie Reddy'

Young director Prashanth Varma marked his directorial debut with a National Award Winning film, 'Awe'. The director who has grabbed the attention with his debut itself recently came up with another suspense thriller 'Kalki'.

Now, the director is all set to do a movie on the coronavirus pandemic. Prashanth Varma has unveiled the title announcement video today. The video showcased that the movie title is going to be 'Zombie Reddy'. Now, the director has announced the title of the movie as 'Zombie Reddy' with the caption 'Revenge of the Dead'. The title has increased the curiosity among the audience. The makers are yet to release the cast details of the film.

Raj Shekar Varma under Apple Tree Studios is pooling resources for this project. Mark K Robin is scoring music for this film. Anith is the cinematographer.