Ayyappanum Koshiyum Telugu remake gets an interesting title?

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are acting together in an interesting project currently. Touted to be the official remake of the Malayalam hit film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the film is said to be having an exciting title in Telugu. We hear that Parashurama Krishnamurthy is the title in consideration for the film.

Trivikram Srinivas is providing the screenplay and dialogues for the movie. The film unit is fast wrapping up the film's shoot. VV Vinayak, Nithya Menen, and Aishwarya Rajesh are also a part of the project. The film unit will make the official announcement regarding the film's title very soon.



Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the film is produced by the Sithara Entertainments banner. Thaman S is the music director of the film.



The film is scheduled for a grand release next year. The complete details will be out soon.

