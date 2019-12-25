Baahubali producers next confirmed

After a long gap, Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni, of Arka Mediaworks, the visionary producers behind India's Magnus opus Baahubali have teamed up with Venkatesh Maha to produce the Telugu remake of Faahad Fasil's Malayalam hit Maheshinte Prathikaram.

The video announcement of the film titled Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya was released today. Actor Satyadev Kancharana, who is high on the success of web series G.O.D, and the film Brochevarevarura is the hero in this lighthearted story.

Known for their content-driven works such as Krish's Vedam amongst others, the collaboration between the makers of India's biggest film and the maverick director of the biggest small film of 2018 is not surprising. Talking about this collaboration, producer Shobu Yarlagadda says, "Venkatesh Maha has a unique sensibility in showing nativity and so we thought he is the right person to interpret this Malayalam hit."

Consistent with Venkatesh Maha's signature style, the film was completely shot in Araku and is now in post-production. The film will be released on April 17, 2020.

Uma Mashewara Ugra Roopasya also stars Naresh, Suhaas, Jabardast Ramprasad, TNR, Ravindra Vijay, director Karunakaran and K. Raghavan in principal roles. The film has two National Award winners, Bijbal scoring the music and cinematography by Appu Prabhakar. The film is produced by Vijaya Praveena Paruchuri on Mahayana Motion Pictures banner.