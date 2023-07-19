‘Baby’ collects Rs 30 Cr globally

In a rare scenario, “Baby” has registered fantastic numbers on its day four. The collections were almost on par with the first Sunday, and in a few areas, it was bigger than the opening day. It was a holiday yesterday in Nizam, but the collections were phenomenal in AP despite being a working day.

In its four days, the movie collected more than 30 crores gross at the worldwide box office. This is an achievement of the highest order for a movie that has budding artists. The film is expected to create more wonders in the coming days at the box-office. Sai Rajesh directed this cult classic.

Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin played the lead roles. SKN, under the banner of Mass Movie Makers, produced this romantic drama. Vijay Bulganin’s fantastic tunes also played a key role in the movie’s thunderous success.