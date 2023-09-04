‘Baby’ sequel on process

“Baby” is the recent blockbuster that took everyone by surprise. Released as a small film, “Baby” created a storn at the box-office. This film achieved remarkable success without much prior expectation, catapulting director Sai Rajesh into the limelight. Starring Anand Devarakonda as the protagonist and Vaishnavi Chaitanya as the female lead, alongside Viraj Ashwin in another pivotal role, “Baby” tells a compelling story that resonates with the younger audience. Directed by Sai Rajesh, the movie explores the experiences of a girl living on the fringes of society.



Audiences were particularly impressed by the top three lead actor’s performances, contributing to the film’s immense popularity and substantial box office collections. Currently, “Baby” is available for streaming on OTT platforms, where it continues to receive a substantial response. Excitingly, director Sai Rajesh is contemplating a sequel to “Baby” following its resounding success.

Sai Rajesh, known for his earlier work in parody movies like “Hrudaya Kaleyam” and “Kobbari Matta”, has now solidified his reputation with “Baby.” It seems he intends to continue in this genre. It’s intriguing to speculate on which medium-range star with a dedicated fan base might take on the lead role in the “Baby” sequel. Whether the sequel continues the story from the original or embarks on a new narrative journey remains a mystery. However, fans of the first film are curious if characters portrayed by Vaishnavi, Anand, and Viraj will make appearances in some capacity. As the details are unknown, we eagerly await more information to discern the truth behind these exciting developments.