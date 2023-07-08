‘Baby’ trailer: Packed with drama, emotions, and touching dialogues

Sai Rajesh’s “Baby” has grabbed the spotlight with its beautiful songs. The movie features Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles. The trailer was launched at an event conducted at AAA Cinemas, Hyderabad.

The trailer introduces Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya as high school love birds. Anand Deverakonda fails to clear the 10th standard, but Vaishnavi does. Anand settles as an auto driver, while Vaishnavi Chaitanya joins a college where another boy (Viraj Ashwin) starts loving her. Also, Vaishnavi starts getting close to Viraj, which worries Anand.

The trailer is neatly packed with drama, emotions, and touching dialogues. The dialogue at the end will connect to the youth. Vaishnavi is impressive, and her character has got two different shades. Anand Deverakonda and Viraj Ashwin look apt in their respective roles. Produced by SKN under Mass Movie Makers, Vijai Bulganin is the music composer of this movie. Baby releases on 14th July 2023.