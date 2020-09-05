Backlash for Prabhas' Adipurush!

Prabhas teamed up with the director Om Raut. They are working on a project called Adipurush. Prabhas is going to play Lord Sriram in the film. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is currently on board to play the negative lead role in the film. Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas' combination is going to be interesting now.

But, there is a backlash from a section of audiences on the selection of Saif Ali Khan, for the movie. Some of the audiences in Mumbai are against picking Saif as the lead antagonist. Also, a few feel that they don't look powerful on the screen because of the height issue. However, there might be no change in the decision of the makers.

Already, there are a lot of interesting reports around the movie and the film unit is looking forward to kick-start the shoot soon. The script work is currently in progress. The film unit wants to release the movie in 2022.

As of now, there is no clarity on when the shoot begins but let us hope that the project brings a lot of attention to everyone involved.