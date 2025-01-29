  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

‘Badmashulu’ first look released!

‘Badmashulu’ first look released!
x
Highlights

A hilarious entertainer is being made under the direction of Shankar Cheguri, with Mahesh Chintala, Vidyasagar Karampuri, and Muralidhar Goud in the lead roles.

A hilarious entertainer is being made under the direction of Shankar Cheguri, with Mahesh Chintala, Vidyasagar Karampuri, and Muralidhar Goud in the lead roles. B Balakrishna and C Rama Shankar are producing the film under the banner of Tara Story Tellers. The crazy title 'Badmashulu' has been finalized for this complete entertainer set in a rural setting.

The first-look poster featuring Mahesh Chintala, Vidyasagar Karampuri, and Muralidhar Goud is very interesting. The title design is creative and attractive.

This comedy film is set in a rural backdrop, where each scene will have you laughing out loud. The characters are relatable, resembling people you might meet in your village, and they bring humor to the story. The film offers a great message while keeping you entertained.

Teja Koonoor is composing the music for this film, Vineeth Pabbati is the cinematographer, and Gajjal Rakshit Kumar is the editor.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick