- Jogulamba Gadwal Police to Hold Public Auction of 73 Unclaimed (Scrap) Vehicles on January 30.
- Mallikarjun Naidu Wins First Place in State-Level Police Essay Competition
- Demand for MLC and Ministerial Post for AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar
- Farmers' Protest Against Ethanol Industry Enters Seventh Day in Pedda Dhanwada, Gains Political Support
- Unknown Miscreants Set Fire to Farmer’s Chilli Bags – 10 Quintals Burnt
- District Collector Announces Job Drive for Unemployed Youth – Interviews on January 30
- Awareness Program Held on Girls’ Education, Child Protection, and Drug Prevention in Gadwal
- Study with Passion, Achieve Success: DSP Mogulayya’s Inspiring Message to Students
- Varalakshmi, Sanjeev Megoti’s new thriller
- ‘Badmashulu’ first look released!
A hilarious entertainer is being made under the direction of Shankar Cheguri, with Mahesh Chintala, Vidyasagar Karampuri, and Muralidhar Goud in the lead roles. B Balakrishna and C Rama Shankar are producing the film under the banner of Tara Story Tellers. The crazy title 'Badmashulu' has been finalized for this complete entertainer set in a rural setting.
The first-look poster featuring Mahesh Chintala, Vidyasagar Karampuri, and Muralidhar Goud is very interesting. The title design is creative and attractive.
This comedy film is set in a rural backdrop, where each scene will have you laughing out loud. The characters are relatable, resembling people you might meet in your village, and they bring humor to the story. The film offers a great message while keeping you entertained.
Teja Koonoor is composing the music for this film, Vineeth Pabbati is the cinematographer, and Gajjal Rakshit Kumar is the editor.