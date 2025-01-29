‘Badmashulu’ first look released!

A hilarious entertainer is being made under the direction of Shankar Cheguri, with Mahesh Chintala, Vidyasagar Karampuri, and Muralidhar Goud in the lead roles. B Balakrishna and C Rama Shankar are producing the film under the banner of Tara Story Tellers. The crazy title 'Badmashulu' has been finalized for this complete entertainer set in a rural setting.

The first-look poster featuring Mahesh Chintala, Vidyasagar Karampuri, and Muralidhar Goud is very interesting. The title design is creative and attractive.

This comedy film is set in a rural backdrop, where each scene will have you laughing out loud. The characters are relatable, resembling people you might meet in your village, and they bring humor to the story. The film offers a great message while keeping you entertained.

Teja Koonoor is composing the music for this film, Vineeth Pabbati is the cinematographer, and Gajjal Rakshit Kumar is the editor.