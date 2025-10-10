‘Bakasura Restaurant’ proves content is the king; becomes OTT sensation

Without a star-studded cast, massive promotions or a big-budget strategy, the small Telugu film Bakasura Restaurant has emerged as a surprise blockbuster. After receiving strong word-of-mouth during its theatrical run, the film is now making waves on OTT. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, it has impressively remained in the Top 10 in India for 24 consecutive days, outperforming several recent mainstream releases like Kannappa, Parada and Coolie.

Audiences have dubbed Bakasura Restaurant a “surprise package”, celebrating it as a rare content-driven success. At a time when many assume only big films with popular actors can dominate digital platforms, this film has shattered such myths. Its performance has now become a hot topic in industry circles, showing that strong storytelling can triumph over star power.

Fans on social media are actively promoting the film, calling it fresh, engaging and emotionally gripping. Positive reviews and genuine word-of-mouth have transformed this small film into a “must-watch” recommendation. Many viewers have praised the film’s unique narrative style and gripping screenplay, saying it keeps audiences hooked throughout.

Bakasura Restaurant has once again proved a simple yet powerful truth—good content always finds its audience. The film continues to rise in popularity, setting a new benchmark for small-budget cinema on OTT platforms.