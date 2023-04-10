Balagam: Director Venu Yeldandi Wins Best Director Award at Around International Film Awards, Amsterdam

The movie "Balagam" has been making waves for its exceptional storytelling which showcases the art and culture of rural Telangana, both on the big screen and the OTT platform. Recently, the film has won numerous international awards at various film festivals. Director Venu Yeldandi was thrilled to receive the Best Director award from the "Around International Film Awards, Amsterdam" and shared the news on Twitter.

The ARFF International Film Festival is an independent annual event with four major live screenings for feature films, documentaries, shorts, commercials, music videos, animations, student films, TV series, and new media, which also qualifies for IMDb awards.

#Balagam score 9🥰



We are honoured to announce that won the best director award for #Balagam at the Around International Awards, Amsterdam.



We thank the jury for the prestigious award and audiences across the world for their unwavering love and support♥️ pic.twitter.com/viDEypaxY0 — Venu Yeldandi #Balagam (@VenuYeldandi9) April 7, 2023

Venu Yeldandi, popularly known as "Tillu Venu," is a well-known comedian in Telugu films who made his directorial debut with the superhit movie "Balagam." The film stars Priyadarshi, Kavya Kalyanram, and other talented actors, and has received overwhelming responses, both on the big screen and the OTT platform. The movie had previously won two awards at the Los Angeles Cinematography Awards (LACA) in March 2023.