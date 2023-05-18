Balagam: Sensational Blockbuster with Massive TRP Ratings in Small Screens

Comedian Venu Yeldandi successfully made his directorial debut with the film "Balagam," which received both critical acclaim and commercial success. Starring Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram, the movie is a heartfelt village drama set in the interior of Telangana.

Recently, "Balagam" premiered on Star Maa and achieved a remarkable TRP rating of 14.3, indicating its strong appeal to family audiences.

Produced by Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy, the film features notable performances by Venu Yeldandi, Muralidhar Goud, Jayaram, Roopa, Racha Ravi, and others. The music for the film was composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.