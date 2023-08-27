Balakrishna blesses ‘Skanda’ team for a blockbuster

Ram Pothineni’s “Skanda” is slated for a grand release on September 15. The trailer of this Boyapati directorial was released and it is getting a good response. The pre-release event was held, and Balakrishna graced it as the chief guest. Balayya said he is bowing down to “Skanda” title.

Balakrishna said that he was happy to attend the event. He said that Telugu audiences are the best when it comes to encouraging good content. Balakrishna spoke highly about Thaman at the event. The “Akhanda” actor said that Ram Pothineni has a zeal to try something new with every film. Balakrishna stated that he is wishing for the success of Ram.

He also says that Sreeleela is an ocean of talent. He noted that Boyapati is good at extracting performances from actors. The actor mentioned that Saiee Manjrekar has come from a great family with acting background. He wished the entire team for the success of the film.