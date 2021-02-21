Balakrishna in and as Godfather?

Tollywood: Nandamuri Balakrishna joined hands with director Boyapati Srinu for the third time after two super hit movies like 'Simha' and 'Legend' and is all set to come up with yet another action entertainer.

The expectations are sky-high on this movie. Tentatively titled as Balakrishna Boyapati 3 aka BB3, the makers have already considered so many titles and have reportedly zeroed down 'Godfather'. It seems like Boyapati has been searching for a powerful title for the movie and finally locked 'Godfather' as the title of the film. The official announcement of this is going to get released very soon. Rumors are rife that Balakrishna is going to play a dual role in the movie which is slated to hit the theatres on May 28th.

Pragya Jaiswal and Poorna are playing the female leads in this movie. Popular actor Srikanth is playing a negative role in this film. Miriyala Ravindra Reddy under Dwaraka Creations is bankrolling this project. SS Thaman is composing music for this film.