Balakrishna to become Monarch

Tollywood: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu combination earlier delivered hit films Simha and Legend. The combination is back now for an exciting film. Tentatively titled BB3, there is no clarity on the film's title. However, we heard many titles in the past. It looks like the film unit has finally picked Monarch as the film's title.

The film unit confirmed the arrival of the movie to theatres on 28th May. The shoot is in progress and the title announcement will take place soon. Balakrishna will be seen in a dual role in the film, and one of which is Aghora. Pragya Jaiswal plays the leading lady in the film. There are two other heroines as well.

Miriyala Ravinder Reddy is producing the film under Dwaraka Creations. He earlier worked on the film Jaya Janaki Nayaka with Boyapati Stinu. The film unit is planning to finish the shoot as soon as possible. Stay tuned to us for more details on the film.