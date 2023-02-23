Balakrishna's Action-packed Film 'Veera Simha Reddy' Now Streaming on OTT Platforms!

After a successful theatrical run, Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy is now set to release on the OTT platform Disney plus Hotstar at 6 PM today. Despite clashing with Chiran Waltair Veerayya during the Sankranti 2023 release, both films were well-received by trade circles and exhibitors. Veera Simha Reddy's overseas performance was particularly noteworthy, thanks to Balayya's screen presence, powerful dialogues, and action sequences. Thaman's thumping BGM further elevated the movie's excitement level.

Veera Simha Reddy marks the first collaboration between Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni, who were both riding high on the success of their respective movies, Akhanda and Krack. The movie was released amidst high expectations, and it grossed over 100 crores, making it the second consecutive film after Akhanda to achieve this feat. Alongside Balakrishna, the movie starred Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Duniya Vijay, and Honey Rose, among others.