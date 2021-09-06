Balayya to announce a new project for Dussehra

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently busy with his upcoming film 'Akhanda' under the direction of Boyapati Srinu. Touted to be a mass action entertainer, Balayya will join hands with Gopichand Malineni after wrapping up this project.

Balayya also signed another project with the flopless director Anil Ravipudi. According to the latest reports, the makers of the film are planning to reveal the official announcement regarding the project on the occasion of Dussehra in October. Shine Screens is the production house that will bankroll the film. Sahu Garapati is the producer who will be pooling the resources for the film.

We can expect that this is an interesting combination and the Nandamuri fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement.

More details regarding the project are yet to get announced. Stay tuned to us.