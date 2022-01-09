‘Bangarraju’ creates noise in social media

It is all known that the makers of the biggest movies of the season "RRR" and "Radhe Shyam" have been postponed due to the rise in the Covid-19 cases. This made the way for the makers of the "Bangarraju" movie, as this film made its entry into the Pongal race and is all set to release this week! As the release date is nearing, now the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their promotions. They created noise on social media by dropping the making video of this movie and also treated their fans.



Along with showcasing the colourful village setting of the "Bangarraju" movie, even a few BTS shots of Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishnan, Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Shetty are shown. They were all smiling and happy completing their shots. Even Vennala Kishore, Rao Ramesh and Jhansi are also seen in the video.

Speaking about the movie, it is all about how Nagarjuna aka Bangarraju makes his comeback to his place from heaven. Well, he is all happy witnessing 'Chinna Bangarraju' aka Naga Chaitanya taking his clan forward just like him with his cool nature. He falls in love with village sarpanch Kriti Shetty too! But here is the twist, something is fishy as Nagarjuna is back with a mission and the same thing is unveiled by Naga Babu who is essaying the role of Yamraj.

Bangarraju movie is the sequel of "Soggade Chinni Nayana" and is directed by Kalyan Krishna. This movie is produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna under his home banner Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios banner. This movie is scheduled to release on 14th January, 2022 on the occasion of the Pongal festival!