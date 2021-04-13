BB3 Title Roar: Balakrishna Is Seen As 'Aghora' With His Roaring Look In Akhanda Movie

Wow… There are no words after witnessing the title roar video of Balakrishna's 'Akhanda' movie. As promised earlier, the makers have released the title motion poster on their Twitter page. This short video showed off the powerful roar of ace actor Balakrishna and raised the expectations on the movie to a notch higher. On the occasion of the Ugadi festival, Balayya has treated his fans with a fantastic title roar and created noise on social media…





Here is the title poster of Balakrishna's 'Akhanda' movie. Our dear Balayya is seen in an Aghora avatar in this poster with an intense look. His complete black outfit with 'Trishul', tattoos, rudraksha mala's and vibudhi tilakam has perfectly suited his Aghora look and gave him an intense appeal.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJZQ_YFkUdY

This is the motion poster of the Akhanda movie. It begins with revealing Balakrishna's character and his powerful dialogue, "Kalu duvve nandhi mundhu rangu marchina Pandhi, Karu koothalu koosthe kapalam pagilipodhi" has made the video a worth watch and showcased the awesome dialogue delivery of our Nandamuri Tiger once again. Even the high-end fight sequences and fantabulous BGM has raised the hype on the movie.

SS Thaman who is basking in the success of Vakeel Saab movie, has once again made all his fans await for the movie with his superb BGM. The background score took the video to the next level.

Well, the 'Akhanda' movie is being directed by Boyapati Sreenu and is produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under Dwaraka Creations banner. Meka Srikanth is the antagonist while Pragya Jaiswal is the lead actress in this movie. On the other hand, C Ram Prasad is the cinematographer and M Ratnam is the dialogue writer.

Akhanda movie is slated to release on 28th May, 2020 and the first look teaser itself created a lot of expectations on the movie.