Beautification of Parvathipuram underway

Parvathipuram : District administration has taken steps towards making the Parvathipuram town and district a ‘Swaccha Sundara Parvathipuram’ (SSP). As part of the project, officials are planning to take up beautification of the town, especially some locations where sanitation is poor. Besides beautification, this exercise is also aimed at sending a message to people on the need to keep the environment clean and green.

Identification of locations to be given a facelift has started. Walls will be painted with different themes featuring warnings to people on social evils. Services of drawing and craft teachers will be used for the task. The beautification has begun at the collectorate with art works on the walls. District collector A Syam Prasad had talks with the fine arts department of the Andhra University to prepare historical, ancient cultural sculptures in some junctions as part of the beautification.

It is also planned to beautify Anganwadi centres in the district to attract kids to the centre.

Collector Shyam Prasad called a meeting with drawing and craft teachers and explained plans of Swaccha Sundara Parvatipuram and beautification of Anganwadis.

He urged them to utilise the local resources such as plastic waste, tyres, bamboo sticks, etc., for art works.

A two-day training programme was conducted to district and mandal level officers and the public on Solid Liquid Resources Management (SLRM) to create wealth from garbage. The officials are also planning to deploy SSP coordinators in every village to create awareness on management of SLRM to make hygiene and clean villages. Also, efforts are on to fight open defecation by taking up campaign in a big way as part of World Toilet Day.