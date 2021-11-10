Bellamkonda shares screen with legendary comedian

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is currently busy shooting for his next film, which is the official remake of the Tollywood hit film Chatrapathi. The film is being made in Hindi and it marks the actor's Bollywood debut. VV Vinayak is the film's director. Vijayendra Prasad rewrote the film's script to suit the Bollywood audiences.



Interestingly, the young hero is sharing screen space with Bollywood's legendary comedian Johnny Lever. The actor took to his Instagram profile to confirm the same.



"Honoured to have gotten an opportunity to share screen space with the legendary actor Johny Lever sir. The energy he brings to the set is really infectious. @iam_johnylever" shared the actor on his Instagram profile, along with the pictures.



Apart from this film, Sai Sreenivas is also doing Stuartpuram Donga, based on a real-life story.



