Bellamkonda Sreenivas looks so powerful in ‘Tyson Naidu’ first glimpse

Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas is all set to star in an upcoming film directed by Saagar K Chandra, the acclaimed director behind "Bheemla Nayak." To celebrate Sreenivas's birthday, the makers of the film revealed its title— "Tyson Naidu," along with an intriguing first look poster.

The title and poster suggest that Bellamkonda Sreenivas will be essaying the role of a boxing enthusiast and a fan of the legendary Mike Tyson. The accompanying glimpse introduces the actor as DSP (Deva Surya Pratap), and the narrative unfolds with a powerful voiceover by a Sardar making audacious claims about his abilities. The protagonist, portrayed by Sreenivas, reacts with laughter and is subsequently shown engaging in intense action sequences.

The visuals, captured by cinematographer Mukessh Gnanesh, showcase Bellamkonda Sreenivas in a robust and massy avatar. The film's production is handled by the renowned production house 14 Reels Plus, with producers Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta at the helm. Harish Katta serves as the executive producer for the project.

The background score for the glimpse, composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, adds to the overall impact, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao takes charge as the editor.

The film, titled "Tyson Naidu," is expected to deliver a high-energy cinematic experience, combining Sreenivas's on-screen charisma with Saagar K Chandra's directorial expertise. As the first look poster promises an action-packed narrative centered around boxing, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of "Tyson Naidu," which is sure to showcase Bellamkonda Sreenivas in a new and powerful light.

