‘Bhaag Saale’ trailer: Engaging and fun-filled

Young hero Sri Simha Koduri will be seen next in “Bhaag Saale,” a crime comedy drama. Written and directed by Pranith Bramandapally, the film’s theatrical trailer has been released. Neha Solanki is the female lead in this film.



The theatrical trailer looks interesting and promises a fun ride. According to the trailer, Arjun (Sri Simha Koduri) is a chef in a noted restaurant, and he is in love with Maya (Neha Solanki). Samuel (John Vijay) is after the hero for an invaluable diamond ring called ‘Shaali Shuka Gaja.’ The story revolves around why Samuel is after Arjun, how the hero is related to the ring, and what happens next. The score and visuals are neat in the trailer.

Rajeev Kanakala, John Vijay, Varshini Sounderajan, Nandini Rai, Harsha Chemudu, and others play pivotal roles in this flick, which is scheduled to hit screens on July 7, 2023. Produced by Vedaansh Creative Works and Cinevalley Movies in association with Big Ben Cinemas, the movie features music provided by Kaala Bhairava.