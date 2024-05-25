‘Bhaje Vaayu Vegam’ creates buzz with trailer launch event

The much-anticipated action-packed emotional thriller, "Bhaje Vaayu Vegam," produced by UV Creations under the banner of UV Concepts, is all set to hit theatres worldwide on the 31st of this month. The film stars Kartikeya Gummakonda and Aishwarya Menon in pivotal roles, with Rahul Tyson adding to the ensemble cast.

Director Prashant Reddy, marking his debut with this film, expressed his excitement about the project, emphasizing its blend of emotion and action. He highlighted the meticulous post-production efforts invested, promising a captivating cinematic experience for audiences.

Dialogue writer Madhu Srinivas shed light on the multifaceted nature of the film, which encompasses elements beyond a mere crime thriller, delving into themes of familial bonds and romance.

Lead actress Iswarya Menon echoed the sentiments, expressing confidence in the film's reception and praising the collaborative effort of the team.

For Kartikeya, "Bhaje Vaayu Vegam" holds special significance as a milestone in his career, offering a narrative that resonates deeply with him. He commended the dedication of the entire team and expressed gratitude to Megastar Chiranjeevi for unveiling the movie teaser.

With high expectations surrounding its release, "Bhaje Vaayu Vegam" promises to deliver a gripping cinematic experience, blending action, drama, and emotion seamlessly on the silver screen.