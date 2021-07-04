Bhanumathi and Ramakrishna completes one year of release

It's exactly a year since the memorable, matured love story, Bhanumathi and Ramakrishna, released on 100% Telugu platform aha (July 3, 2020) and melted many hearts across the globe. The Naveen Chandra, Salony Luthra-starrer, showcasing the unlikely romance between two opposites in their 30s - a Tenali-born shy Ramakrishna and a city-bred independent Bhanumathi - continues to charm us with every viewing. Directed by first-time filmmaker Srikanth Nagothi, it takes the viewer through the ebbs and tides of love with a pinch of reality, humour and social commentary like no other tale.



The first direct-to-OTT blockbuster in the Telugu digital space in 2020, the film was appreciated by the public and the critics alike. Bhanumathi and Ramakrishna even found a mention in India Today's list of top 10 films to watch in the South for the year, while The Hans India labelled it a 'feel-good movie worth watching.' Ravishing praise on the film's attempt to understand a woman's mind, The Hindu called it a 'slice-of-life romance that feels like a breath of fresh air.' The film played a crucial role in affirming the audience's trust with aha as a credible OTT platform as well.



Naveen Chandra, looking back fondly at the film that marked his OTT debut, shares, "The film went a long way in helping me rediscover myself as an actor and there was no way I could have let it go. I was inspired by people from various walks of life to play Ramakrishna, a shy guy who smiles at life even if it is unfair to him. I will remain grateful to aha for helping such a wonderful story reach out to so many audiences." His co-star Salony Luthra too is all praises for the director Srikanth Nagothi to have written a flawed yet likeable character like Bhanumathi who learns from her mistakes. "It's such a genuine story that's rooted in reality and reflects how people conveniently judge those who aren't married in their 30s. I couldn't have asked for anything more as an actor," she states.



There's no better excuse than today to revisit Bhanumathi and Ramakrishna and fill yourself with warmth and hope. Composer Sharavan Bharadwaj's soul-warming music, the commendable performances by the lead pair and filmmaker Srikanth Nagothi's nuanced take on love and life certainly warrants your time again. aha, beyond Bhanumathi and Ramakrishna, is home to many blockbuster films, quality web shows in Telugu with the latest releases being In the Name of God, Ardha Shatabdham, 11th Hour, Krack, Zombie Reddy, Naandhi, Sulthan and Chaavu Kaburu Challaga.

