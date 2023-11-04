‘Bharateeyudu 2’ intro glimpse: Sounds the death knell to corrupt

"Indian 2" is a highly anticipated Tamil-language action film on the horizon. It is skill fully penned and directed by the talented Shankar and boasts production credits from Subaskaran Allirajah, courtesy of Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. This film serves as a remarkable reunion between the iconic Universal Star, Kamal Haasan, and the sensational director, Shankar, who previously left an indelible mark with their 1996 film, "Indian."

Shankar is sparing no expense in transforming this movie into a lavish spectacle with a clear mission: to deliver a powerful and impactful message to society. Recently, the introductory teaser for the film was unveiled, and it was nothing short of spectacular. This momentous event was graced by the legends of the Indian Film Industry, including Super Star Rajinikanth, Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, Complete Actor Mohan Lal, Sandalwood Star Kicha Sudeep, and Pan India director Rajamouli, who jointly released the teaser in various languages. The teaser marked the triumphant return of Kamal Haasan as the iconic freedom fighter Senapathy, ready to strike with breathtaking intensity and sound the death knell for corruption.

The nearly two-minute teaser unfolds against the backdrop of a powerful song, as the people of India clamor for the return of Kamal Haasan's Indian in the face of escalating injustice in the country. We witness government officials embroiled in corrupt practices, while wealthy politicians indulge in ostentatious displays of wealth, even during wedding ceremonies. The teaser climaxes with Kamal Haasan's dramatic entry, as he declares, "Greetings, India, Indian is back," signing his name as Veerasekhar Senapathy.

The film also offers glimpses of other prominent actors in pivotal roles. Siddharth appears to portray a naive common man, while Bobby Simha takes on the role of a dedicated police officer. Shankar has ingeniously found a way to include the late actor Vivekh in the movie, preserving his presence and legacy. Priya Bhavani Shankar takes on the role of a journalist in the film, and an evocative cameo by Rakul Preet Singh adds to the movie's overall excitement.

The film's musical score is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, while Ravi Varman captures the visuals with his artistic cinematography, and Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. As of now, the makers have not yet announced the official release date of the film.