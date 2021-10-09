Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh is all set to launch on Dussehra?

The makers of Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar's collaborative project have announced that the film is title as "Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh." Now, the latest update on "Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh" is making rounds in film circles.

Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar's "Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh" is set to be launched on the 15th of October on the occasion of Dussehra. An official announcement on the same will be out soon. Pawan Kalyan is currently busy with "Bheemla Nayak" and he will be resuming "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" very soon. Pawan will be taking "Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh" onto the floors once he is done with the Krish directorial. There are reports claiming that Pooja Hegde has been locked to play the female lead in the Harish Shankar directorial but nothing is for certain for now.

