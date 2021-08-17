Bheemla Nayak creates a huge record

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati played the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film Bheemla Nayak, the official remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film unit released a teaser recently that went viral on social media.

The teaser is named the first glimpse and it has got all the elements that would impress the fans. The glimpse reportedly created an all-time record on Youtube now. The short video has bagged 8.49M Views and 728.6K Likes in 24 hours and created a record as Tollywood's Most Viewed Glimpses in 24 Hours.

So far in the film industry, the following is the list of teaser videos with maximum likes.

Bheemla Nayak – 8.49M Views (728.6K Likes)

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy – 7.2M (287K+ Likes)

Radhe Shyam – 5.07M (394K+ Likes)

Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the film is written by Trivikram Srinivas in Telugu now.